CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.50 Million Position in Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Viacom accounts for 1.1% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Viacom were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Viacom by 514.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 1,788.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viacom in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Viacom by 55.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Viacom by 28.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Viacom, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viacom, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

VIAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Viacom in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Viacom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viacom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

