CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2,241.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 886,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 848,576 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 25.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,696,000 after purchasing an additional 819,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 867.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 731,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 655,825 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter worth about $16,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

In related news, Director William T. Monahan bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.