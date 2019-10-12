CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases New Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stars Group during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Stars Group by 55.2% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stars Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.24.

Shares of TSG opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Stars Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $637.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Stars Group Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.