CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 101,657 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Sally Beauty worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Sally Beauty by 118.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $153,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $178,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Miller acquired 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $494,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,509. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 151.31%. The company had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.