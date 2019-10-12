CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,539 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.16. 437,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $70.36 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

