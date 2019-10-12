CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,192 Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the period. Varex Imaging makes up about 1.9% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.84% of Varex Imaging worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $28.31. 1,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,220. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price target on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

In related news, insider Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $35,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.