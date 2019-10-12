Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 114.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.44. 406,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,495,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.98 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

