Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $201,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,373,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,105,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $9,103,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $10,931,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $1,460,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $172.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average is $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $129.77 and a 52 week high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

