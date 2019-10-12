Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $9.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,603,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,627,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,055,000 after purchasing an additional 792,373 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $6,948,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 698,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,562,000.

Shares of SLYG stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,805. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.1684 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

