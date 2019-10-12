Clarus Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after buying an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 1,057,435 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.88.

