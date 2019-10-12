Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $238,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

MLCO opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

