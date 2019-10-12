Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes $282,000 Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $43.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of -0.10. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $41.23.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

In other news, President Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $574,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 256,823 shares in the company, valued at $9,217,377.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,555 shares of company stock worth $3,020,824. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

