CMH Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.8% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.93. The company had a trading volume of 8,551,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,096,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $440.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $370.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura dropped their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.45.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.