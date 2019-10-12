CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.4% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 32,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,270,000. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $6.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,215.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,206.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,174.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,296.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

