CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,465 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $2,204,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,089.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.21.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.83. 4,563,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

