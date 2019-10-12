CMH Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.91. 70,045,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,443,616. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.32.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

