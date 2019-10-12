COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCLAY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

