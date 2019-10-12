Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,300 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the August 30th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 187.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 156.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,027,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $1,907,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.