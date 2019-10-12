Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.55. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $64.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $39,339.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Insiders have sold a total of 31,080 shares of company stock worth $1,239,512 in the last ninety days. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.