Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on COHU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cohu from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Cohu alerts:

NASDAQ COHU opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Cohu had a negative net margin of 16.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Cohu’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.35%.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cohu by 985.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.