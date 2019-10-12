CoinUs (CNUS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One CoinUs token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, CoinUs has traded down 81.4% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $283,790.00 and $9.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005589 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs Token Profile

CNUS is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

