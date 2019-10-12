Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,058 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,871 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,826. The company has a market capitalization of $334.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $119.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.