Community Trust & Investment Co. Raises Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,775 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 179,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 129,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,235,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.00. 102,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,024,728. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.