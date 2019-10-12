Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 27,950 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.43. 140,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,306. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $78.49 and a 1-year high of $125.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $238,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,673.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

