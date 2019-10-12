Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 6,745 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $7,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 526.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 70,520 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.8% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. 97,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,084. The company has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.