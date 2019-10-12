Community Trust & Investment Co. Takes $22.23 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 204,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,229,000. Medtronic makes up about 2.7% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 123,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,420,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock worth $12,619,053. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.64. 59,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

