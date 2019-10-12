Comparing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. IDACORP pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out 1,584.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDACORP and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.37 billion 3.17 $226.80 million $4.49 24.73 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 2.47 $62.00 million $0.13 316.62

IDACORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners. IDACORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Renewable Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for IDACORP and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 5 3 0 2.38

IDACORP presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.00%. Given IDACORP’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IDACORP is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 16.16% 9.40% 3.51% Brookfield Renewable Partners 9.16% 1.80% 0.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IDACORP beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.