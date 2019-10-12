Compass Point Analysts Give Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) a $21.00 Price Target

Compass Point set a $21.00 price target on Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James upgraded Callaway Golf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an equal rating to a weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Callaway Golf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE:ELY opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,276 shares in the company, valued at $625,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 349.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 627,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Callaway Golf by 184.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 576,838 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 33.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 29.2% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 876,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 197,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

