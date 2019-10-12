Computershare (ASX:CPU) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.71

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as high as $15.62. Computershare shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1,427,762 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other Computershare news, insider Tiffany Fuller bought 3,500 shares of Computershare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$14.50 ($10.28) per share, with a total value of A$50,746.50 ($35,990.43). Also, insider Stuart Irving 20,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 2nd.

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company's investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services operations include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery.

