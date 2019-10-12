Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Down 1.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.35, approximately 410,323 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,651,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 524,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 134,074 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

