Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $227.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.76.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.40. 220,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,865. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.37 and a 12-month high of $228.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,468,142.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

