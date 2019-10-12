Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lessened by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co lowered its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,727,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,543,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,888 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 68.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,552,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,847,000 after acquiring an additional 629,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $111,030,000. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $19,540,730.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,468,142.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $2,015,535.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.76.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $192.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $228.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

