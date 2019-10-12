Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 723,200 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the August 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column purchased 1,411,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $11,999,994.00. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 2,823,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $23,999,996.50. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 124,591 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNST traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 310,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,581. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

