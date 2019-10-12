Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Motco bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 19.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Continental Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

