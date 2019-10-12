Contrasting PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pioneer Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PCSB Financial and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial 14.71% 2.89% 0.53% Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PCSB Financial and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial $56.55 million 6.26 $8.32 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp $48.52 million 6.81 N/A N/A N/A

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.4% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of PCSB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Pioneer Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. It provides its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

