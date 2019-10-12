Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 215,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,970. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,745,000. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 316,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 323,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 313,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 73,559 shares during the period.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.