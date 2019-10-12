Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) Receives $23.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRBP shares. ValuEngine lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.40. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.91% and a negative net margin of 164.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Paul Discordia bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 30,150 shares in the company, valued at $176,679. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $112,241. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $48,587,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 253,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 220,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

