Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Short Interest Up 49.7% in September

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the August 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 119.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,915,000 after buying an additional 56,269 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 206.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core-Mark by 137.6% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 176,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,373. Core-Mark has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.