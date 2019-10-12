Cormark Comments on Coro Mining Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:COP)

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coro Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Coro Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

TSE:COP opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. Coro Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.28 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

