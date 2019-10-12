Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.08

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.08 and traded as low as $1.88. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 199,500 shares trading hands.

KOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$3.85 to C$3.75 and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from C$4.40 to C$6.90 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 13.45 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR)

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

