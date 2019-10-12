Cosmos Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.84 or 0.00034066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $542.39 million and $129.14 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00092550 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001304 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00122162 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,404.83 or 1.00662293 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002262 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

