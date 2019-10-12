Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Raised by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.13. The company had a trading volume of 238,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $321.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.