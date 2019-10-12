Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Set at $325.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $293.13.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $297.60 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 5,976 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.06, for a total value of $1,781,206.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,010 shares in the company, valued at $10,733,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 40,778.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $591,885,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 31,276.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 843,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,371,000 after purchasing an additional 841,019 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $159,976,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.