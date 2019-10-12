Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup set a $9.00 price target on Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Coty news, CEO Pierre Laubies acquired 262,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $2,499,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,218,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,706,159.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 3,576.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,791,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,502,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,652 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 5,214.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,270,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,275 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Coty has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

