Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $157.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $159.40.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $38,069.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $1,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,718 shares of company stock worth $41,491,036. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $40,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 100.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

