Covesting Price Hits $0.0836 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $22,902.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00001001 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00210894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.47 or 0.01047604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00031488 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087736 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

