Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRD.B shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Crawford & Company stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $510.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.93 million. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 25.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

