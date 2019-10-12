Cred Reaches Market Cap of $6.10 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Cred token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network, Bibox, DDEX and OKEx. Cred has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and $700,458.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cred has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cred alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00207489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.01027947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00087636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cred Token Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,080,177 tokens. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bilaxy, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi, Bibox, UEX, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.