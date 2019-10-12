Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.22% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,871,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,364 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,724,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,317,000 after purchasing an additional 701,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 738,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after purchasing an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after buying an additional 116,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRSP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of CRSP opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average is $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.