Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.30.

CRSP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 562,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,797. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.49% and a negative net margin of 15,136.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

